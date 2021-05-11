Sixth District Judge Hears Supreme Court Case

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Christine Mayle

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Christine Mayle served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral arguments in a case involving whether an attorney accused of incompetent representation and dishonesty should receive a two-year suspension.

Judge Mayle replaced Justice Michael Donnelly, who recused himself from Ohio State Bar Association v. Harvey B. Bruner, Case No. 2020-1533.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Today was Judge Mayle’s second time serving as a visiting judge on the Court.

“The credibility of the legal system depends upon the fair enforcement of lawyers' unique code of ethics, and it was an honor to serve in a matter of such great importance to our profession,” said Judge Mayle.

Judge Mayle has served on the appellate bench since 2016. Previously, she worked in private practice in Toledo and New York City. She received her bachelor’s degree from Providence College in 1998. She received her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2001.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals serves eight counties in northwest Ohio and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo and quo warranto.