ThinkProfits Welcomes New CEO Caine Ruckstuhl

Caine Ruckstuhl, ThinkProfits CEO

With current CEO Brittni Woodson about to begin maternity leave, ThinkProfits hires incoming CEO - Caine Ruckstuhl.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinkProfits Digital Marketing Agency announced the onboarding of new CEO Caine Ruckstuhl.

ThinkProfits has gone through a lot of growth over the past year, with more staff hired than ever before, pivoting to remote working, and branching out into new directions. But the growth doesn’t stop there! Our President & CEO, Brittni Woodson is growing her family this year. Brittni is expecting a baby and the ThinkProfits team couldn’t be more excited for her. She will be going on maternity leave beginning this summer and is handing over the CEO reins to Caine. Brittni will be staying on as President, however, and will be back after her maternity leave is complete.

Shawn Moore will, of course, continue to be involved as ThinkProfits’ founder, so while the company is going through some big changes in terms of leadership, our strong foundation remains.

Meet ThinkProfits’ New CEO

ThinkProfits could not be more pleased to announce that we have hired Caine Ruckstuhl as our incoming CEO. Caine is an award-winning marketer with 18 years of progressive B2B & B2C experience, including 12 years of global marketing in healthcare and HVAC manufacturing. He has an entrepreneurial spirit with a deep understanding of sales, digital marketing, eCommerce, social media, CRM, and marketing automation.

Caine has a collaborative leadership philosophy and upholds the same values that ThinkProfits has always run according to: teamwork, respect, and a commitment to excellence. Caine is excited to work at ThinkProfits because he is passionate about helping clients with their marketing and watching their businesses thrive as a result.

In addition to being a dedicated marketer, Caine is an animal lover (just ask his 3 dogs and 2 budgies) and loves outdoor activities, especially scuba diving and riding his stand-up scooter that can go 100km/h.

With his entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of digital marketing, eCommerce, channel partners, social media, CRM and marketing automation, the ThinkProfits team is delighted to welcome Caine and look forward to what the future brings with him at the helm.



ABOUT THINKPROFITS.COM INC.

Think Profits is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Vancouver, British Columbia with over two decades of experience. Our award-winning team combines creative ideas with data-driven tactics to create effective digital marketing strategies tailored to our clients. We deliver proven results in increasing lead generation, conversions, and growing revenue for our more than 3,000 clients across North America.For more information, feel free to reach out via email to clientcare@thinkprofits.com or by calling 1.877.597.7888.