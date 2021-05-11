Once-In-A-Generation Transportation Proposal Clears Committee!

Bipartisan bill modernizes aging infrastructure, saves Coloradans money, accelerates climate goals, & advances equity

DENVER, CO - Tonight the Senate Finance Committee approved landmark transportation legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg and Senator Faith Winter. SB21-260 comprehensively addresses Colorado’s aging transportation system by establishing a sustainable funding source to improve Colorado roads, investing in the future of EV charging infrastructure, and expanding multi-modal transit options to reduce congestion and improve air quality.

“Colorado has fallen behind when it comes to transportation investment and efficiency – costing our residents endless amounts of money and time. Even states like Mississippi and Utah have far outpaced us, making this plan even more urgent,” said Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. “As a growing state, we need a transportation plan that will not only meet the growing demands of the present but prepare us for the realities of the future. With this bill, we are establishing just that: a modern, sustainable transportation system that is a reliable asset to our state rather than an ongoing liability.”

“Today we heard countless supporters from every sector, political ideology, and level of local government attest to the transformative power and efficacy of this bill,” said Senator Faith Winter, D-Westminster. “After months of community listening sessions and more than 130 stakeholder meetings, we have come together with a solution that will creatively and equitably address Colorado’s biggest transportation challenges. I am incredibly proud of the balance that this bill strikes as well as the urgency with which it acts because Coloradans can’t afford to wait one more minute as our roads crumble, traffic grinds to a halt, and toxic emissions pollute the air we breathe. This bill represents the future of transportation in our state, and it’s a future we can all be proud of.”

Colorado’s gas tax was created in 1991, and its value has significantly eroded since, leaving Colorado’s roads and transportation system drastically underfunded. The proposal will provide $5.268 billion in transportation funding to fix roads and bridges, improve transit options, meet Colorado’s climate goals, and future proof the state’s transportation system.

Funding will be sustainably sourced from a mix of state, federal, and fee revenue that equitably reflects all the users and uses of Colorado's transportation system. New fees will be delayed until 2021 and will be minimal – costing the average driver about $28 in the first year. However, the collective impact of these contributions will have a substantial impact.

Overall, the bill promotes collaboration between the Department of Transportation (CDOT), Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE), and the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) to coordinate both regional and statewide efforts to develop a transportation system that supports a dynamic economy while improving air quality, saving Coloradans money and time spent on the roads, and making key investments in rural and disproportionately impacted communities.

To ensure transparency, performance and accountability measures will be required for every entity that receives funding through this bill, including the four new enterprises created within the bill. The Colorado Energy Office and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will report on progress made toward the electric motor vehicle adoption goals in the "Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan 2020" and the transportation sector greenhouse gas pollution reduction goals in the "Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap." CDOT and every new enterprise will maintain project management public dashboards that will show key performance indicators for projects paid for by the funding in this bill.

Over the course of the eleven-year plan set forth in the bill, nearly $3.8 billion will be generated through new, sustainable revenue sources, alongside a standing investment of general fund and stimulus dollars of approximately $1.5 billion. After years of failed legislative attempts and ballot measures to support our statewide transportation system, this will provide long-overdue investments as well as create good-paying jobs for decades to come.

SB21-260 will now head to the Senate Appropriations Committee. To track the bill’s progress, visit: leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB21-260