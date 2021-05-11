Travel Advisory: City Street Lane Closures Begin May 14 as Part of Providence Viaduct Construction

Starting on Friday night, May 14, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will implement new lane closures on city streets in Providence related to the ongoing $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound Project, which is rebuilding 10 bridges along with the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct. The changes will affect sections of Smith Street, Promenade Street and Providence Place.

Two of the four lanes will close on the Smith Street Bridge in Providence, which carries Smith Street over the I-95 corridor between Park Street and Holden Street. The closure includes a shift of traffic to the eastbound lanes so the Department can begin phased construction to replace the first half of the structurally deficient bridge. Pedestrian access will be maintained. At least one of the two sidewalks will remain open at all times.

The lane reduction will be in place for approximately two and a half years and RIDOT will shift traffic between the two halves of the bridge during construction.

The Smith Street Bridge carries approximately 15,400 vehicles per day and RIDOT expects the lane reduction to result in only minor traffic delays. RIDOT will modify traffic signal timings at the Smith Street/Park Street intersection and make other adjustments as necessary.

Also on May 14, RIDOT will close one of the two lanes on a short portion of both Promenade Street and Providence Place, the two one-way roads on either side of the Woonasquatucket River under the Viaduct. This will provide room for RIDOT to begin construction of the foundations for the new Viaduct. RIDOT expects only minor traffic delays from these changes. These two closures will be in place until the fall.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.