New State of Digital Marketing in Healthcare Report Released
ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greystone.Net and Klein & Partners are pleased to announce the release of Wave 6: State of Digital Marketing in Healthcare Report.
This report shares the results of Wave 6 of the Annual Healthcare Digital Marketing Survey administered by Greystone.Net and Klein & Partners. Even though 2020 was challenging, we proceeded with the Wave 6 survey so the industry could continue to understand the changing use of digital marketing techniques. The results show that the pandemic expedited the pace of digital transformation in healthcare and impacted healthcare marketing. Since the speed of change is unlikely to slow, marketers must keep pace, and this report provides valuable insights, tempered by the pandemic, and a look at future trends.
Healthcare digital marketing continues to steadily grow in importance and sophistication. This survey is designed to measure the effectiveness of digital marketing, and to help identify trends and challenges faced by the industry. The results represent an effort to help healthcare marketers understand the current state and prepare for the future.
The report can be downloaded and reviewed at http://bit.ly/2SwHLXS.
About Greystone.Net:
Greystone.Net has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at www.greystone.net.
About Klein & Partners:
Klein & Partners provide research and consulting services for the healthcare industry, helping you find your brand voice. All of Klein & Partners’ quantitative and qualitative research and consulting services are geared toward improving your brand’s overall health; whether it is in providing information that helps your brand increase its share of new patients or increase its retention of existing patients or even improve current patients’ level of interaction (i.e., share of experience) with the brand ... because it’s all brand research. Learn more at www.kleinandpartners.com.
