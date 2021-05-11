BNNano Inc. & Huneed Technologies of South Korea Announced their Strategic Partnership
BNNano & Huneed Technologies announce their strategic partnership agreement to explore cutting edge applications in nano-enhanced technologies.
BNNano is currently the only company in the world with a commercially viable manufacturing process for Boron Nitride Nanotubes.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huneed Technologies, South Korea’s specialist in tactical communication and aerospace equipment, and BNNano Inc., today announced their signed strategic partnership agreement to explore cutting edge applications in nano-enhanced technologies.
— Chairman Eugene Kim
BNNano is an advanced manufacturing company that pioneered the patent pending NanoBarb™, an enhanced Boron Nitride Nanotube that when added to commodity materials unlocks tremendous properties and creates revolutionary products.
"Our partnership aligns with our growth strategy of leveraging transformative technologies.," says Chairman Eugene Kim. "We are looking forward to working with BNNano on projects in Korea and beyond."
BNNano Chief Strategy Officer Theodore Kalmbach noted, “With a track record of delivering high performance technology and systems dating back to 1968, Huneed has the breadth of experience and industry know-how critical to advancing BNNano’s expansion in the Korean market. Their level of professionalism is second to none and their exposure to both the private and government sectors, will no doubt yield significant results in the years to come.”
About BNNano, Inc.
BNNano is an advanced manufacturing company located in Burlington, NC, that pioneered the patent-pending NanoBarb™, a unique and enhanced Boron Nitride Nanotube. When NanoBarbs™ are added to other materials, they improve their natural properties, making them extraordinary. But what does that mean? It means that aluminum may become as strong as steel or titanium, that copper can provide advanced thermal management solutions, that heat sinks can be made from plastics, polyester can behave like Kevlar, and our materials can provide new capabilities in water purification, fire prevention and enable hypersonic travel to name a few.
BNNano is currently the only company in the world with a commercially viable manufacturing process for Boron Nitride Nanotubes. Our costs are orders of magnitude lower than any competitor, our quality is higher, and our IP portfolio protects our Boron Nitride NanoBarb™.
At BNNano, we believe small things change the world, and we are leveraging innovations in cutting-edge materials science to transform, revitalize, and revolutionize industrial commodities.
