Striped Bass Fishing Survey Launches Another Exciting Summer Season of Coastal Angling

CONTACT: Becky Heuss: (603) 868-1095 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 May 11, 2021

Durham, NH – Striped bass are popular sport fish along New Hampshire’s coast, and during the late spring their arrival is evidenced by the number of anglers along the Granite State’s beautiful coastal waters. To better manage this highly sought-after species, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division has conducted Striped Bass Volunteer Angler Surveys since 1993, in addition to administering yearly creel surveys.

Volunteer anglers fill out logbooks to provide the Marine Division with information about their fishing trips. These volunteers are able to supply length data on catch-and-release fish, which is information that is not collected through annual creel surveys. The important data obtained from these anglers are used by state and federal fisheries biologists to assess the status of the striped bass population each year.

All participating anglers are entered into a raffle at the end of the season. Last year’s lucky winner of a rod and reel, donated by Kittery Trading Post, was Gary Pole of Hampton, NH. Congratulations Gary! And many thanks to everyone who reported their striped bass fishing trips in 2020!

If you are interested in taking part in the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Striped Bass Volunteer Angler Survey, visit www.fishnh.com/surveys/striped-bass.html or contact Becky Heuss at (603) 868-1095 or Rebecca.Heuss@wildlife.nh.gov.