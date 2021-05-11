Former Humanist Vice President Joins New Organization to Promote Enlightened Discussion
REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, psychologist and humanist, Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson, has joined the Centre for Inquiry – Canada (CFIC). The immediate past vice-president of Humanist Canada said that he had met with the president of CFIC and, “I am satisfied that he embraces the principles of Enlightenment Humanism including respect for the individual and the value of free and open discussion. These values are important for humanists.”
As a board member, Dr. Robertson had previously developed position statements on indigenous concerns and secular weddings for Humanist Canada. He also wrote articles and participated in interviews on the history and philosophy of humanism in Canada, transgenderism, white privilege, and left populism which the organization had circulated to its members through its social media pages. Robertson said an article that he wrote on wokism as a mind virus was treated differently symbolizing deep divisions in the organization. In addition to not having his article circulated, he lost his bid for re-election.
“Contrary to past practice, the organization refused to make the mind-virus article available to humanists through its usual channels, and they refused to answer my written request for reasons for that decision,” said Robertson concluding, “I am hopeful CFIC will promote safe spaces where humanists can have reasoned and respectful conversations about controversial issues.”
Robertson’s article, Year of the virus: Understanding the contagion effects of wokism, can be found here: Mind Virus.
Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson
