MidnightBlue Recognized as Star2Star Top 10 Partner for Second Consecutive Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Midnight Blue Technology Services, a full-service IT solutions company in western Pennsylvania, has been named top 10 partner for Star2Star in 2020. This marks the second year in a row that MidnightBlue has received this honor. Top 10 partners are chosen out of hundreds of Star2Star partners based on sales success in the previous year.
Star2Star is a business communications company who works with businesses of all sizes to unify and simplify complex communications activities. They help companies work better remotely through collaboration solutions and better optimized voice communications.
MidnightBlue partners with Star2Star to offer clients their unique BlueVoice solution, which enhances business productivity by delivering scalable solutions to small and mid-sized companies. From personalized voice services, to secure communications via both on-premises and the cloud, BlueVoice can combine voice, chat, video, fax and more to help organization streamline their communications efforts. This helps organizations to not only reach their goals, but to eliminate a lot of downtime from installations and implementations.
Larry Schwarz, CEO of MidnightBlue, stated: “Our team at MidnightBlue is honored to have once again been named a top 10 partner by Star2Star. Their support team has consistently remained extremely reliable and efficient throughout every process. We’re proud to offer such a user-friendly product to our customers. Additionally, we really appreciate that Star2Star is a channel-only company, meaning they are a true partner vs. a competitor.”
About MidnightBlue
Midnight Blue Technology Services has been serving the Greater Pittsburgh region since 2005. The Team of IT specialists is fanatical about customer experience providing Managed IT Services Consulting and Support, Cloud Services, Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions, and Managed Security and Firewall Services for clients typically in Professional Services, including financial, legal, engineering, medical, and accounting.
