INSIDE QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY Event to Feature Insights from ID QUANTIQUE, Leader in Quantum-Safe Security, Quantum Sensing

ID Quantique’s leadership team will share experience from twenty years of innovation during virtual event being held from May 17-20

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3DR Holdings today announced that its upcoming of Inside Quantum Technology conference and exhibition will highlight a twenty year history of innovation in the sector from ID Quantique, a world leader in Quantum-Safe Security and Quantum Sensing. The event, being held online from May 17-20, 2021, will feature nineteen exhibitors and insightful presentations from over 100 speakers, including ID Quantique team members who have played significant roles in the development and deployment of numerous breakthroughs in quantum technology.

“From constructing the first-ever nationwide Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network in Korea with SK Broadband, to partnering with Samsung to launch the world’s-first smartphone equipped with quantum technology, ID Quantique has clearly cemented its leadership position at the forefront of quantum technologies,” said Alan M. Meckler, Chairman and CEO, 3DR Holdings. “Their years of groundbreaking experience makes its leadership team uniquely suited to provide valuable perspective for our attendees, and we are proud to feature their participation at our upcoming event.”

Inside Quantum Technology gets underway on May 17 with “Year 2 in the Quantum Decade – Time to Act” - an opening keynote session by Axel Foery, Executive VP Quantum-Safe Security at ID Quantique., who will address quantum security focusing on Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) with a technology outlook on the next couple of quarters. Not only is ID Quantique celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, placing the company as a pioneer in quantum communications, but it will also soon unveil a brand new QKD product.

“We are thrilled to join Inside Quantum Technology for the third year. This four-day conference with key players of the market will enable participants to keep up-to-date with the latest trends of the market,” said Mr. Foery. “We can’t wait to share our latest news and unveil our brand-new range of products. We invite all participants to contact us during the networking sessions.”

Held entirely online May 17-20, 2021, Inside Quantum Technology is the premier conference dedicated to the business of quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensors, and quantum technology. The event is organized into eight vertical topics scheduled as half-day sessions, designed to provide participants with the latest information and analysis from experts in quantum tech who will share actionable strategies on developing new business revenues from quantum-related opportunities.

Sessions will be helmed by leaders from the worlds of business, research, academia, finance, and technology, including CEOs and CTOs from numerous pioneering quantum technology organizations that have been driving innovation within the sector. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about quantum tech initiatives directly from top executives at the world’s leading corporations, including Accenture, Airbus, Amazon (AWS), GE, IBM, Intel, Verizon, Toshiba, Huawei, Mastercard, Wells Fargo, BASF, BMW, L3Harris, Merck, and BT.

The event’s conference program will also feature additional experts from the ID Quantique innovation team including:

* Thomas Stengel - Senior Director of QRNG Business Development, Qsafe Chips, who will join a conversation on “QRNGs: The First Mass Market Quantum Technology” on May 17 at 2:05 pm ET.

* Gilles Trachsel - Vice President, Sales EMEA & Product Management, Quantum-Safe Security, who will address “Quantum Key Distribution Markets” on May 17 at 3:10 pm ET.

* Bruno Huttner - Director of Strategic Quantum Initiatives, and Quantum Key Distribution expert, will share his expertise on two panel discussions:

Satellite vs. Fiber Optics (May 19 at 3:10 pm ET), and Quantum Technologies and the rise of cryptocurrencies: opportunity or apocalypse? (May 20 at 2:10 pm ET).

In addressing the outlook for the coming year, Gregoire Ribordy, co-founder and CEO of ID Quantique commented, “We are very excited by the evolution of the market. We believe 2021 will be a breakthrough year for the operational use of our quantum technologies”.

In addition to its world-class conference program, Inside Quantum Technology will also provide participants with opportunities to visit the nineteen of the industry’s leading vendors in its virtual exhibit hall, where visitors can download materials, watch videos, and connect with company representatives. The event will also offer virtual networking opportunities on each day, enabling participants to gather and engage based on specific quantum-related topics.

For additional details about Inside Quantum Technology, including the complete agenda, registration information, sponsorship, and exhibition options, please visit https://iqtevent.com.



About 3DR Holdings

3DR Holdings is a technology media organization with website, research and international trade show interests in the fields of Quantum Technology and 3D Printing. For more information, please visit https://3drholdings.com.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology is the only organization entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to arranging conferences and publishing articles of critical importance to the quantum technology sector, the company’s consulting group, provides published reports on important revenue opportunities in quantum technology including quantum computer markets and software, quantum key distribution, post-quantum cryptography, quantum sensors, and on important verticals such as the military, the financial sector, big pharma, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com.

