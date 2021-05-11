Medcurity Joins Cylera’s Global Channel Partner Program
Making HIPAA Compliance Faster and Easier for U.S. Healthcare
The healthcare risk landscape can be daunting, and protecting organizations and their patient information demands comprehensive, next-generation solutions. Partnership with Cylera just makes sense.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylera, the leader in next-generation, IoT and medical device security, with enhanced intelligence, announces their new partner, Medcurity joins the Cylera Global Partner Program. Based in Seattle, Washington, Medcurity are experts in HIPAA compliance, security risk analyses, and privacy and security policies, further covering U.S. healthcare organizations with adaptive HIPAA Compliance solutions.
— Joe Gellatly, CEO of Medcurity
The partnership enables Medcurity to use Cylera’s next-generation and patented technology built into its MedCommand™ platform for security assessments that will include coverage for Healthcare IoT and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices. The healthcare industry has been an obvious target for cyberattacks, and Medcurity is always searching for additional tools to enhance their depth of privacy and security risk analyses. Medcurity’s HIPAA Compliance platform comprehensively addresses the federal privacy and security rules while providing a simple guide to decrease risk throughout the year. Partnership with Cylera bolsters proactive mitigation of an organization’s risk day to day.
“We’re excited to join Cylera in helping to safeguard what matters most - patient care, safety, and privacy,” said Joe Gellatly, CEO of Medcurity. "Because continued risk mitigation is a focus for both Medcurity and Cylera, this partnership just makes sense. The risk landscape can be daunting, and protecting healthcare organizations and patient information demands comprehensive solutions. Partnering with Cylera expands the necessary security resources available for our clients."
Medcurity is a comprehensive tool to address all HIPAA Compliance requirements. The Medcurity Dashboard is an intuitively-designed HIPAA Compliance Platform, streamlining the Privacy & Security Risk Analysis while managing an interactive worklist year-long. Additionally, Medcurity hosts customizable Privacy and Security Policies, BAA management tools as well as HIPAA Training for Employees and Compliance Officers.
Cylera’s Healthcare IoT Platform is purpose-built to solve the complex technological and operational challenges of securing and managing connected medical devices, enterprise IoT and Operational Technology (OT). Cylera delivers real-time visibility, inventory, operational intelligence, risk and vulnerability analysis, risk mitigation, segmentation, fleet optimization, and threat detection and response. The platform’s capability is unified through a central management console to streamline operations and provide value across multiple sites and teams.
“Partnership with Medcurity is a natural fit, and we’re excited to welcome them as partners in our Global Channel Partner program which expands what we can both do for our joint customers,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylera. “We are dedicated to working with the best go-to-market partners in the industry and will continue to sell through and support our partners for customer success.
ABOUT CYLERA
Cylera is the next-generation in IoT and medical device security, with enhanced intelligence. We deliver richer data, stronger security and faster reaction times in order to safeguard what matters most: people, data and privacy. Unlike others who use “first-generation” approaches that fall short, Cylera’s Platform is next-generation, patented technology, with a unique IoT Device Emulation/digital twin that has zero disruption and can assess true risk within a healthcare and clinical workflow context. Aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, HIPAA, NIS and others, Cylera addresses IoT and IoMT risks to patient care and safety and is built and headquartered in New York, New York, USA. www.cylera.com
ABOUT MEDCURITY
In 2018 after decades of consulting in the healthcare industry, Medcurity co-founders, Joe Gellatly and Amanda Hepper, decided to simplify and streamline HIPAA compliance. By developing an intuitive platform, HIPAA requirements are made clear through Medcurity’s user-friendly dashboard facilitating regular Security Risk Analyses, comprehensive policy and vendor management as well as engaging employee training. For more information, go to: www.medcurity.com
