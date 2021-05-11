DGB Group welcomes The Retallack Family Office as new substantial shareholder
DGB GROUP N.V. (AMS:DGB)
This is the very beginning of something very special. We believe that DGB has the potential to become the first unicorn in this rapidly growing market.”HARDENBERG, OVERIJSSEL, NEDERLAND, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dutch Green Business Group N.V. (Euronext: DGB, “DGB” or “the Group”), a leading reforestation and carbon offsetting company, is pleased to announce the addition of the Retallack Family as the newest substantial shareholder in the business having acquired a 3.0% equity stake in the open market.
— Wayne Retallack
The Retallack Family Office, based in the United Kingdom, manages the Retallack family portfolio and is known for its exceptionally successful track record in investments in established conservative businesses and in innovative start ups in several sectors of the global economy. Their portfolio’s returns over the last ten years are impressive.
Commenting on the investment, Wayne Retallack, said: “Carbon offsets have been one of the best-performing commodities of 2021 and interest in the sector has been boosted by a step change in the EU’s green ambitions. The EU now aims to cut 2030 emissions by 55% compared to the level in 1990, up from a previous target of 40%. Currently the EU Emissions Trading System value of one EUA of carbon is around €49 and with some market analysts forecasting this could exceed €100 by the end of the decade we are excited to be part of DGB’s journey. Our Family Office fully understands how the DGB profit model and the potentially high investment yield for DGB shareholders work. We are taking a view and have made a long term strategic investment in DGB. This is the very beginning of something very special. We believe that DGB has the potential to become the first unicorn in this rapidly growing market.”
“Our stock market listing allows institutions, funds, private investors, enthusiasts and advocates for nature conservation from all over the world to participate in DGB’s strategic ambitions. We are delighted to welcome this investment as it reflects the significant progress we have made over the last six months and the positive outlook for DGB and the carbon offsetting sector”, said Selwyn Duijvestijn, CEO of Dutch Green Business.
DGB’s vision is to be a leading high-impact investor in sustainably managed forests by providing competitive real investment returns for shareholders combined with high social impact. DGB is underpinned by the value of the carbon offsets it is generating and the inherent asset value of the underlying land in which it is investing. DGB plans to reforest the world’s land at scale and bring back nature where it cannot return unaided. DGB’s strategy is focused on the following:
- Locate and secure land
- Protect and plant trees
- Verify and certify carbon offsets
- Sell the carbon offsets
- Land management
