Dating Tech Group Launches Promenad, a Unique Modern Online Dating App
Private investors invited to participate in alternative investment in dating technologyTORONTO, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dating Tech Group announced the launch of Promenad, its new dating app. Promenad sets itself apart from other dating apps with its intuitive user experience. The interface does not feature marketing or sales interruption pop-ups. As part of the launch, Dating Tech Group has also opened the opportunity for private investors to participating in funding the venture.
“Now is the perfect time to invest in dating apps,” said a spokesperson for Data Tech Group. “We have ambitious plans to introduce new functions for dating services to attract a large number of users. Huge corporations such as the Match Group want you to believe that they are your only option when it comes to investing in the dating market. That is simply not true. We are offering an investment in a booming industry worth billions and we will help you every step of the way.”
Promenad is a free dating service, where users are invited to view an unlimited number of profiles. Dating candidates will immediately see who visits and “likes” their profiles. They are given a platform that enables easy communication. The application to join Promenad is well designed with relevant profile questions. Promenad asks for intuitive details from its daters giving users convenient search filters to find partners. Pre-launch user reactions to the app have been highly positive. Users expressed satisfaction at the quality of the experience and said they envisioned meeting “the one” through the app.
According to Maksim Shcheglov, Product Manager at Data Tech Group, “Promenad will continue to invest in a modern technology stack for efficiency and security. Our top operational goal is to achieve and maintain flexibility as we develop and scale. We will add an interactive map, with popular landmarks, infused with user-ratings. Minigames, like Speed Dating and Secret Dating, will ensure users have fun in between or on the way to finding their next date.”
Effectively, Dating Tech Group’s alternative investments are loan agreements. They are the first such investment vehicles on the market. This exclusive business opportunity as a partner will show how to invest in online dating apps and make up to 10-14% as a return on investment, even during the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession. The investment in data apps and websites will even the playing field, allowing first time investors an equal chance to grow their money.
The company is presenting an opportunity that is potentially extremely profitable. Financial investment gains have exploded during the 2020/2021 Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, singles who date are signing up to find emotional connections in record numbers. The spokesperson added, “If you want to make money in a highly profitable and growing market, please join us.”
He continued, noting, “My goal for investors is to make a lot of money by investing in the online dating industry. I want to help people looking for a low-risk investment vehicle, which has consistent and profitable returns. There is every indication that dating apps are a growth industry that will not ever slow down because meeting online is the preferred, and of late, the only method daters rely on. There will always be a growing demand for dating apps allowing people to connect for dating, socializing and common interests. Online apps build relationships and investing in them builds your financial future.”
For more information go to https://gopromenad.com/, https://datingtechgroup.com/ or https://twitter.com/MaksimShcheglov
