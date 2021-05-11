Announcing Tom Sawyer Perspectives Deployment Container on AWS Marketplace
Tom Sawyer Perspectives available on AWS Marketplace for Containers. Deploy an application using the AWS container architecture, and auto-scale on demand.BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology, announces the availability of Tom Sawyer Perspectives Deployment Container 9.2.1 on AWS Marketplace.
Perspectives is a low-code graph and data visualization development platform with an integrated design and preview interface and extensive API libraries. Customers use Perspectives to design custom graph visualization applications that quickly and intuitively solve their big data problems. The new Perspectives Deployment Container empowers developers to deploy their Perspectives applications in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and then auto-scale based on usage. The container is available for both Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) environments.
“An increasing number of organizations host their custom-built applications in the AWS cloud,” said CTO Joshua Feingold. “They want minimal contractual overhead and straightforward pricing. They can now include Tom Sawyer Perspectives, available on AWS Marketplace for Containers, as a layer in their Docker builds. Just subscribe, build, deploy, and auto-scale. Roll out to 10 users or 10,000—and only pay for what you use!”
Perspectives’ dynamic and flexible design interface allows developers to skip the complicated and costly data modeling phase during application development, and instead focus on filters, behaviors, and other customizations. With multiple data views, advanced visualization capabilities, and over 30 built-in analysis algorithms, users can integrate, design, preview, and deploy applications quickly and successfully. Additional features include:
- Federation of data from multiple data sources into a single data model
- Map, chart, table, and timeline views
- Powerful graph layout styles including Bundle, Circular, Hierarchical, Orthogonal, and Symmetric
- Incremental graph layout style for dynamically changing graphs
- Constraints-based layout
- Edge labels and decorations
- Interactive navigation through nested drawing structures
AWS Marketplace for Containers enables users to find container products in AWS Marketplace and the Amazon ECS console. It provides the same benefits as other products in AWS Marketplace, such as validated software, consolidated billing, and flexible payment options and contracts.
Contact Tom Sawyer Software for more details and to learn why leading global organizations such as Airbus, General Electric, IBM, JPL, and Procter & Gamble rely on Tom Sawyer Software for mission-critical solutions. Request a free evaluation of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 9.1.0.
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
Caroline Scharf
Tom Sawyer Software
+1 510-208-4370
cscharf@tomsawyer.com