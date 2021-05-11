Anblicks to showcase AI-Powered Data Analytics Solutions at Data + AI Summit 2021
Being a proud sponsor of Data+AI summit 2021, Anblicks to showcase its smart data analytics solutions by demonstrating H2D, CustomerAI, & SalesAI accelarators.
The summit is a good platform for Anblicks to demonstrate our expertise in developing and deploying AI-based data analytics solutions.”ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anblicks Inc., a US-based cloud data engineering company has announced today that it’s sponsoring the Data+AI Summit hosted by Databricks from 24th May to 28th May 2021. The event will be focusing on the convergence of artificial intelligence over data analytics solutions in various business sectors. The Data + AI Summit, formally known as Spark+AI Summit, tends to focus on bringing thousands of data teams across the globe and providing them a platform to demonstrate their expertise in delivering AI-based data analytics solutions. Databricks, who are original innovators of ApacheSpark, Data Lake, MLFlow, and various other revolutionary solutions will host the summit on a virtual platform.
— Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer, Anblicks Inc.
Anblicks will demonstrate the following solutions during the conference:
Discover Customer Insights using CustomerAI powered by Databricks: A Statistical and Predictive Analytics solution, which helps you to Understand, Engage and Retain your valuable Customers
H2D - Hadoop to Databricks Migration Accelerator: Low-cost solution leveraging open-source technologies to perform the big data migration to Databricks
Redefine Patient Care and Increase Revenue using AI/ML based Healthcare Solution Clair360: Clair360™, an interactive, fully integrated, and AI-based platform that identifies risk adjustment and quality issues and communicates in real time to all stakeholders for resolutions.
Data-Driven Solutions for Maximizing Sales Using SalesAI: Predictive Marketing Analytics tool useful for Lead Acquisition, Nurture & Conversion
“The summit is a good platform for Anblicks to demonstrate our expertise in developing and deploying AI-based data analytics solutions. The event will be very helpful for us to understand the trends and use cases of Data and AI solutions in various industries and to align our Solutions and Services accordingly.” says Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer, Anblicks Inc.
Anblicks is a “Consulting & System Integrator Partner” to Databricks helping global customers with data strategy and assessment, implementation of advanced data analytics and data science solutions.
More details can be found here.
About Databricks (www.databricks.com):
Databricks is a data and AI company founded in 2013 by the founders of Apache Spark, Delta Lake, and MLFlow. The company’s solutions are developed over modern Lakehouse architecture. Databricks unites data warehouses and data lakes to provide robust AI and data platforms to the customers. The company bags a vast clientele such as SHELL, HSBC, COMCAST, CVSHealth, REGENERON, and many more.
About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com):
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to deliver excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
Media Contact:
Dilip Rajpurohit
Anblicks Inc.
marketing@anblicks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn