One Promising Way of Getting Rid of Tattoo Regrets

ROME, ITALY, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beautification of body via making Tattoos Could be pleasing moment at first but can become regret later on. As time passes the ink of Tattoo expands making it little unpleasant. This enforces of building a thought of its removal. Although some people may think that Tattoo will last forever and its removal may not be possible or it could be painful act.Magnetic E-Dermis Tattoo Remoov88 Technique by Linda Paradis was invented in recent years and a thousands of its successful stories can be found in many countries worldwide specially in United States of America, Europe, English and even in middles East.What is Magnetic E-Dermis Tattoo Remoov88 Technique?This Technique has ben invented by Linda Paradis which is a non-laser method of removing tattoos using the non-invasive patented needles. This invention is Patented by United states office of Trademark Registration.It does not require anesthesia due to minor discomfort, does not cause bleeding or inflammation and does not create scars. The Tattoo Removal product is composed of neither acid or saline solutions, and it has a basic Ph of 9.5.What are its ingredients ?Its Ingredients are not harmful at all and includes the following:• Zinc Oxide;• Magnesium Oxide;• Calcium Oxide;• Benzoic Acid (This is not an acid. It is a preservative for cosmetic products);• N-Propanol;• Triethanolamine;• Deionized Water;• Food and Cosmetic Molecules;How does the technique work?The back and forth movement of the Magnetic Needles with Tattoo Remoov88 serum on the skin deeply exfoliates the stratum corneum (the layer of the epidermis consisting of dead cells) and elevates the temperature of the water in the skin. The Magnet needles scratch the skin just enough without cutting it due to the round square needle concept created by Linda Paradis. The elevation of the water temperature in the skin generates an invisible evaporation of the water inside of the skin, causing the tattoo removal product to be sucked inside of the dermis since the tattoo removal product consists of 30% of water. Once the Tattoo Remoov88 serum is inside of the dermis it recognizes the ferric oxide of the pigment molecules which are also inside of the dermis, causing the pigment to come out of the dermis. The pigment then comes out of the skin and up to the surface because of the elevation in temperature without cutting the skin. Thus, the procedure is non-invasive.Can this technique be performed in any person?Yes, the procedure can be safely performed in any type of skin; however, just like in most beauty procedures, the Tattoo Remoov88 cannot be performed in pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals going through chemo or radio therapy, immune deficient individuals, as well as individuals with advanced diabetes unless express consent from their doctor has been given.Is this Technique effective on any type of tattoo or any color?The Tattoo Remoov88 technique using Magnetic needles safely removes any color of cosmetic or body tattoo as well as hair scalp tattoos.How many sessions are necessary to remove a tattoo?The amount of sessions depends on the person’s age and type of skin, the person’s immune system, the age and depth of the tattoo, as well as the type of pigment that was used. There are tattoos that are easily removed with some sessions, and other types of tattoos might take up to 8 sessions or more. There is no way of predicting how many sessions an individual will need.What to expect after a Tattoo Remoov88 procedure ?Immediately after the procedure the individual’s skin might appear slightly red, however, the redness disappears shortly thereafter or within a day. Minor swelling or discomfort might also appear. However, most individuals go out and about with their normal lives without any interruptions if the aftercare protocol is properly followed. As with most beauty procedures, the individual must not apply any makeup on the treated area for at least 7 days and should avoid sun tanning or swimming.Why should someone choose Tattoo Remoov88 over other techniques?Tattoo Remoov88 technique is a natural and safe way to remove tattoos since the product contains no harmful or harsh ingredients and the healing time is rather fast when compared to other methods. Also, this method is non-aggressive, non-laser, non-invasive and doesn’t require anesthesia of any type.Is there any Training Course available for of this Technique?Linda Paradis being the inventor provides the training course of this technique to Permanent Makeup professionals who have good practical experience.

