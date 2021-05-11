A Royal Secret Diary
What was previously unknown shall be revealedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a daughter of a United States Ambassador to Ethiopia, Beatrice Cayzer has always been deeply troubled by slavery existing anywhere. Her connection to the Adams-Fairbanks lineage and learning that both Louisa and John Quincy Adams played a significant role in ending slavery in the United States strengthened her sense of mission of continuing the battle for equal rights. As a way to combat the same relentless issue, Beatrice writes and releases "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams."
To complete the story of "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams," Beatrice relied on her experience living with Dona Elena de Arroyo del Rio, the First Lady of Ecuador. At the time, she saw how the former President Carlos Arroyo del Rio lived his remaining years out of office. In this book, readers will get to navigate the countries where John Quincy Adams served as Ambassador, his negotiating treaties, and entrance to the political life, which lead to his involvement in the turmoil of Washington politics.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a child of history, being the descendant of two ancestors who helped found a community after their arrival in Upper Virginia via the Mayflower in 1620. More significantly for the book’s topic, she has ties to the Adams-Fairbanks line, a family instrumental in ending slavery in the United States. An accomplished author, Beatrice has penned nine books, two of which, including this one, were sold out, and has been a contributor to numerous famous publications.
Fans of American history, the story of how slavery ended, and the lives of the people who were all involved in seeing it through should grab this book and add it to their collection. Buy your copy today!
