Baltpool begins trading a high-demand SBP-certified sustainable biomass

International biomass exchange Baltpool is expanding its range of products with sustainability certifications

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing demand for sustainable biomass in Europe, the international biomass exchange Baltpool is expanding its range of products with sustainability certifications. Participants of the exchange now can trade in biomass that meets strict requirements of sustainability and has the SBP (Sustainable Biomass Program) certificate. This move will be especially relevant for companies from Scandinavia and the Baltic region.

The SBP certificate, which proves the sustainability of biomass, is really well-known and recognized worldwide. It is widely used in Europe, especially in Scandinavia, where biomass has very high sustainability requirements.

„To meet the expectations of our customers, we have provided the opportunity to trade in biofuel products having the SBP sustainability certificate on the biofuel exchange. This certificate is increasingly required by biofuel buyers from Scandinavia that purchase up to 50% of biofuels in the Baltic States. Therefore, this solution is beneficial for both Scandinavian biofuel buyers and Baltic sellers”, - said Andrius Smaliukas, Director of the International Biomass Exchange Baltpool.

The SBP certificate, issued by an accredited organization, confirms that biofuels are obtained from legal, sustainable sources and that the biomass production plant complies with the established requirements. The SBP certificates are most commonly issued for wood pellet and particleboard products used in industry and large power plants. Currently, 371 such certificates have been issued in 31 countries.

“The main goal of SBP is to facilitate trade in biomass in international markets. The opportunity to trade SBP-compliant biomass on the Baltpool exchange opens another way for our certificate holders to trade sustainable products”, - added Carsten Huljus, the CEO of SBP.

In addition to biomass with the SBP sustainability certificate, Balpool Biofuel Exchange also sells biomass products having FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and ENplus certificates.

This year, Baltpool is expanding its operations. The biofuel exchange supplemented its portfolio with a new product – used wood. In March, Baltpool started to trade in biomass in the ports of the Baltic and Scandinavian countries and Poland. This has created favorable conditions for biofuel producers and sellers to increase the volume and geography of their products in international markets. In turn, the Scandinavian buyers have even more opportunities to purchase sustainable biofuels from the Baltic Sea region.

Baltpool exchange trades wood chips, wood pellets, used wood, fuel peat, lignin. Last year 5.5 TWh of biofuel was sold on the exchange and 5,629 transactions were concluded, which amounted to EUR 54.9 million EUR.

About Baltpool

Baltpool International Biomass Exchange is a rapidly growing online trading platform, where buyers and sellers meet to trade in biomass and timber products under standardized rules.

In Lithuania, Baltpool also organizes wood and heat auctions and administers the funds of services of public interest. Baltpool currently operates in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Sweden, and Finland. The company’s vision is to be the first option for biofuel trade in Europe. Baltpool belongs to the Lithuanian state-owned energy company group EPSO-G. The biofuel exchange is supervised and regulated by the National Energy Regulatory Council.

More information on www.baltpool.eu