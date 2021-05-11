A Deeper Look into Politics
Politics can be a dirty business but when used for good, it can change the world for the betterCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer learned, through her roots in the Adams-Fairbanks family, that Louisa and John Quincy Adams were instrumental in ending slavery in the United States, she sought to bring their story to light. This story is masterfully told in her book "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams."
As a descendant of an illustrious family herself, and the aforementioned ties to the Adams-Fairbanks line, Beatrice’s penchant for history and culture may very well be in her blood. She is the daughter of the US Ambassador at large, and her ancestors helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. She has written numerous books over the years, doing so in different places around the world. In 2016 and 2018, she wrote two books that sold out, which includes this one.
The book follows the history of Ambassador John Quincy Adams and his work in numerous countries, along with the different treaties and agreements he has created and oversaw. In addition to this, the reader is also given an in-depth look at politics in Washington at the time, something that can be used to further understand the political climate today. It is also revealed here that Louisa and John Quincy Adams were catalysts in finally abolishing slavery in the country. Aside from the political component that makes up this particular novel, what makes the story stand out is the voice of Louisa, an English woman, a stranger to the land of America, yet the wife of its most powerful figure, John Quincy Adams, who was the president at that time.
This book is definitely one that fans of history and American culture should have on their shelves. Get yours now!
Visit www.beatricecayzer.com to know more about the author and her books.
