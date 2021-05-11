Beauty and Blood
The story of a clairvoyant sleuth and her involvement in a string of murders in the beauty industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Does beauty and murder mix? In Beatrice’s Cayzer’s "Murder for Beauty", it does.
Happy Harrow, a Kentucky-born woman jockey married to a British racehorse trainer based in Epsom, may seem like an ordinary woman—but that is far from the reality she is living. Her supernatural clairvoyance that allows her to solve murderous crimes already makes her life beyond normal, but her involvement in a string of killings in the cosmetics and perfume industry will make her life even more colorful and complicated than it already is.
In Cayzer’s book, she tells the horrific tale of a serial killer who plans to take over the cosmetics and perfume industry by killing off top executives of rival companies. But they are not going to get away with it that easy because of sleuth Happy. Happy is drawn into these serial killings by a neighbor who is a Queen in the business heading the W.O.W.! Me Empire. Solving the case takes Happy to Italy, Monaco, and Turkey.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is a talented writer and a seasoned traveler. She has taken many of her life experiences into her writing. Coming from an illustrious family, Cayzer has always lived a colorful life. Her two ancestors who came to Upper Virginia in 1620 helped found their community. Before turning to writing, she founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England where she was the wife of Stanley Cayzer a grandson of Sir Charles Cayzer, founder of shipping companies that evolved into Caledonia Investments, and nephew of Admiral Lord Jellicoe, the second Governor General of New Zealand. In Oxford shire, she wrote "The Princes and the Princesses of Wales". In Guernsey, she wrote The Royal World of Animals. Returning to the USA, she wrote nine Rick Harrow novels, winning the Book of the Year Award from the Horseracing Writers’ Association. In 2016, she had a sell out with "The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams" and in 2018 had another sell out with "New Tales of Palm Beach."
