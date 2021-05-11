Political Passions
A look at the love stories of America’s most popular political familyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have this impression that only Hollywood romances collectively catch the attention of the world’s populations. However, romances involving royal families, such as the UK’s, are also very interesting and can really hold the world hostage when something major happens. The USA has its own equivalent of the Royal Family, the Kennedys, and their romances are just as, and in some cases even more intriguing, than any other in the world. Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book Kennedys in Love takes a look at each and every one and takes the reader down a trip back in time.
Beatrice Cayzer is a prolific writer whose own personal experiences traveling around the world and being involved in the upper echelon of society and politics are major influences of her work. She is a descendant of two ancestors who were involved in the founding of an Upper Virginia community after arriving in the Mayflower in 1620 and of the Adams-Fairbanks line who are partially the reason why slavery ended in the US. She has written numerous works that gained recognition and prestige, as well as contributed to popular publications like Good Housekeeping and Esquire.
The book tells the stories of different Kennedys and the romances they were involved in, from Joseph Kennedy who lost three of his children because of his ambitions, Joseph Junior who got involved with Pat Wilson, the former Lady Jersey, and died in a bombs-laden aircraft that exploded in the second World War, and to the more popular ones like JFK’s romances. The book takes the reader behind the scenes of political passions and romances and pulls the veil back on the glitz and glamour to reveal that, like others, the Kennedys are normal people too.
