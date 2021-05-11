Dolce Violins Launches Redesigned Online Violin Store

An industry leader in antique and contemporary violins, violas, cellos, and bows, has unveiled a new look.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions. Thanks to the redesign of Dolce Violins' online store, visitors to the website will not only have a good first impression but a lasting one.

“We are excited about the launch of our redesigned online violin store,” said Moses Sedler, owner of Dolce Violins.

Dolce Violins specializes in the sale of antique and contemporary violins, violas, cellos, and bows. We have a repair shop and a full rental program for violins, violas, and cellos. Our customers love our rent-to-own program.

The company’s newly redesigned online violin store has a responsive design. This means that the website will automatically resize and adjust to whatever device the person visits the website, whether on a desktop computer, tablet, cell phone, or watch.

The sleek and clean redesign of the company’s online violin store features a variety of site navigation tabs such as Violins, Violas, Cellos, Bows, Cases, Repair, Contact Us, and more. The redesigned website also has quick links for website visitors to connect with Dolce Violins on social media.

“We provide free shipping on all bows instruments and cases in addition to having a faster site, smooth navigation, and the best user experience possible utilizing the latest technology available,” Sedler said.

Dolce Violins is a member of the Violin Society of America. It has also been acknowledged by many string teachers in the San Francisco Bay area to have fair prices and to be a trustworthy, honest violin shop to work with.

For more information, please visit dolceviolins.net/about and https://dolceviolins.net/blog/.

We strongly believe that building trust with our customers is the first and most important step in helping them find the right instrument.

Contact Details:

1115 Irwin Street

Suite 100

San Rafael, CA 94901

United States