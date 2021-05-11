Death Investigation in Iowa County

VILLAGE OF AVOCA, Wis. – Local and state law enforcement are investigating a death in the Village of Avoca, Wis. that occurred the afternoon of Monday, May 10, 2021.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., a male contacted law enforcement reporting a deceased female in a residence. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the man who had reported the death and located the deceased female.

Law enforcement does believe the death to be a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading this investigation, with assistance from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Village of Avoca Police Department. Also assisting are Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Iowa County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.