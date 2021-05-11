PSOhub Announces Two-Way Project Management Integration with Salesforce CRM
The new integration with Salesforce provides unique visibility into sales and project management activity so that teams can work smarter together.”AMSTERDAM, NEDERLAND, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSOhub — a leading PSA (professional services automation) software for small and medium-sized businesses — announces a native, two-way integration with Salesforce CRM. The integration picks up where Salesforce left off, providing a full 360-degree project management experience.
“At PSOhub, our objective has always been to break down silos and boost the efficiency of professional services organizations,” says Martijn van der Hoeden, CEO at PSOhub. “The new integration [with Salesforce] provides unique visibility into sales and project management activity so that teams can work smarter together. Early 2020 we launched our PSA software solution specifically built for HubSpot users. However, SMBs using Salesforce asked us to create an integration for them too. I am extremely happy to offer an affordable solution for this user group.”
Key features & benefits of PSOhub for Project Management in Salesforce:
● Automated opportunity handoff between sales and project management
● An all-in-one predictive project management solution with contract management, task & resource management, self-driving timesheet, expense tracking and smart invoicing features
● Project information visibility within the Salesforce activity timeline
● Simple connection to preferred accounting solutions like QuickBooks and many more
● Interactive onboarding journeys featuring a library of video resources
● Affordable PSA software specifically built for SMBs
Using PSOhub, organizations can cut admin time, eliminate bad integrating solutions, and get better visibility into their projects. To learn more about PSOhub’s Project Management integration with Salesforce, visit www.psohub.com/en/salesforce-psa-software.
About PSOhub
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in smart, self-driving and predictive professional services automation solutions. With 30+ years of experience building PSA software, the team behind PSOhub is dedicated to delivering solutions that take care of repetitive and time-consuming administrative tasks, empowering small business teams to achieve their ambitions and work smarter.
