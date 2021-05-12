codemantra U.S. LLC Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist
codemantra, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has been named a 2021 CODiE Award finalist in the Best AI-Enabled Content Solution category.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- codemantra U.S. LLC, a global leader in intelligent document processing, today announced that accessibilityInsightTM was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.
accessibilityInsightTM is a customizable AI-powered platform that accurately classifies the structure of a document and automates workflows through a seamless combination of machine learning and human intelligence to deliver contextually rich, accessible output compliant with both national and international accessibility standards.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. codemantra’s accessibilityInsightTM was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.
“The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot, and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout a historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well-deserved recognition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.
“I think being chosen as one of the four CODiE Award finalists in the Best Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Content Solution category is a testament to our platform's ability to deliver fully accessible documents,” said Ian Smith, Director, Accessibility – Products & Technology at codemantra. “This kind of recognition renews our passion and determination to continue with our mission of making the web more inclusive for internet users regardless of their abilities.”
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration, June 22, 2021.
About codemantra U.S. LLC
codemantra is a global leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). Its AI-powered platform automates digital document accessibility compliance, captures and extracts actionable insights from raw data, and transforms documents into any desired digital format. codemantra has consistently delivered high-quality solutions and services to over 300 global customers in multiple markets including publishing, financial services, public sector, non-profits, and K-12 and higher education. Headquartered in Boston, codemantra has a delivery center in Chennai, India, and offices across the UK & Europe. For more information, visit codemantra.com.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
