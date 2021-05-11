Rockers Movement Annual Miami Reggae Festival
A Celebration of Jamaica's 59th year of Independence with a Call for Healing the Community through the vibrations of Sound System Culture.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Reggae Festival weekend takes place on Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8 th, 2021.
In their seventh year of presenting Miami Reggae Festival, Rockers Movement goes back to basics with a shift toward Jamaica’s Sound System Culture in solidarity, building on the foundation of the positive vibrations of Reggae and symbolizing the self determination of our communities to survive. The Annual Miami Reggae Festival 2021 celebrates the 59th year of Jamaica's Independence with a call for healing the community and featuring some of the very best of Sound Systems (in alphabetical order): Adonai Sound, Bass Odyssey, Big Life Sound, Downbeat The Ruler, King Addies International, King Champion, King Waggy Tee, Ontrack Disco, Poison Dart, Rocksteadyy, Soul Supreme, Stone Love, Super Storm, Warrior Sound International and hosted by Mutabaruka.
Miami Reggae Festival is an Annual Charitable Music and Arts Festival with a 2021 focus on Healing the Community to gain the mental strength needed to renew a sense of oneness through this next phase of the global health crises. Sound Systems have brought many displaced persons together since the 1950s in the Caribbean and abroad. DJs, also known as Selectors would stack speakers into monoliths and walls of sound, constructing mobile sound machines, on wheels, on trucks, in unique styles, with art and colorful designs, and spotlighting the creativity of each individual sound maker. Like the drum, homegrown and homemade, the Sound System is used for direct communication to the people. Similar to the way that Sound Systems touched the daily life of Jamaicans, as their soundtracks, through dubplates, specials and soundboxes, Miami Reggae Festival 2021 is setting the stage for one of the world’s most relevant and timely festivals highlighting the Sound System for building community through impactful music. The resourcefulness of the Sound System represents each individual's contribution to our community and how the effort and energy of each one makes family.
Miami Reggae Festival weekend is family time for the enjoyment of culture and togetherness in appreciation for what we have, for sharing with others and as a unifier of Miami’s diverse community to aid Dade County residents living in poverty. This festival has received numerous accolades over the years by Mayors and Commissioners of Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens, for the efforts of its endeavors toward eradicating hunger and poverty in the local community. Patrons are invited to donate non-perishable food items for those in need as part of admission to the Festival. And to enhance the goodness, visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, dominoes, fresh juices and delicious Caribbean Jerk and Curries – all within the foundational groove of the Sound Systems. Caribbean food is world-renowned for its flavorful dishes which feature the richness of Jerk and curry seasonings and such favorites as, curried goat, oxtails, rice and peas, roti, red snapper, patties with coco bread, a wide variety of vegan options and the refreshment of fresh coconut water and cane juice. This is a Caribbean banquet to enjoy with loved ones after time spent locked away and a chance to listen to some good Roots, Rock, Reggae and Dub music.
Miami Reggae Festival fuses food, arts and Reggae to raise awareness about extreme poverty as we come together for healing during Jamaica's Independence weekend – a time of reflection on our individual contributions, for reverence in appreciation of what we have, for levity and lightheartedness, and also for peace as we expand our consciousness through the joy of celebration and charitable giving. Festival Founder, Alfonso Brooks, stated that, "We are reaching out to help people come together in peace and love for each other with the tools we know best – music and food to soothe the lockdown blues. Families have been stressed and communities are in need of healing. At this time of a global reset, it is imperative to go back to the foundations of music and culture to remind each other of the power of one love and unity as tools for collective advancement. We are utilizing the energy of old school Jamaican Sound Systems, saluting its pioneers, and emphasizing their value and influence on music and culture today”. Past Miami Reggae Festivals have featured such artists as, Stephen and Damian Marley, Bunny Wailer, Steel Pulse, Toots & The Maytals, Cultura Profética, Jah9, Morgan Heritage, Midnite, Gondwana, Natiruts, and Tiken Jah Fakoly among others with past sponsors inclusive of such brands as, Budweiser, Red Bull, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lagunitas Brewery, Yerba Mate, Essentia, Daiya, Bobos, Vita Coco and more.
In recognition of COVID-19 regulations we continue to practice safety precautions. Miami Reggae Festival will continue to keep fundamentals in place – temperature checking, masking, distancing, EPA-approved disinfecting, CDC food service guidelines, and staying home when sick to protect all of our residents and visitors. Free disposable masks are available at the gate and throughout the venue on the event day. Miami Reggae Festival enforces the continuance of practicing social distancing and the need to keep safe during public gatherings.
Miami Reggae Festival takes place on Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8th with doors opening at 3:00 PM (EDT) at the brand-new Opa Locka Marketplace, 12691 NW 42nd Avenue, Opa Locka, FL 33054 (next to the Opa Locka Flea Market). Tickets start at $25 in advance plus a mandatory minimum two non-perishable food items for entry. Miami Reggae Festival is family-friendly with children under 12 admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available online at: http://miamireggaefestival.com.
