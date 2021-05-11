JR Dallas Wealth Management Partners with Retirement Specialty Group for strategic investment growth

TN. based, Retirement Specialty Group, a Registered Investment Advisory firm with $40 Million in assets under management, joins JR Dallas Wealth Management.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The discretionary asset management firm was looking to explore ways to further grow its assets under management and guidance in new areas of growth. JRDWM was a perfect choice. With an all-weather portfolio and long and short strategy, JR Dallas was an ideal strategic partner and mentor. “We are happy to see the enthusiasm and motivation for growth in our new strategic partner. JR Dallas strongly believes in providing growth capital and advise for young emerging managers. Looking forward to a great future together”. Jehangir Raja, CEO of JRDWM.

We are excited and looking forward to getting industry insight and advise from our senior partner as we keep growing and exploring new territories. Anthony Wright, CEO Retirement Specialty Group. RSG is a Tennessee located, faith-based discretionary asset management company with $40 Million in assets under management.

JR Dallas Wealth Management is a boutique private equity investment firm relying on the synergies and experience of its shareholders. JRDWM is a leaser in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The company finances all types of commercial real estate, multi-family properties, affordable housing, office, retail, and industrial facilities It offers equity and private loan products. Since 2008, the company has structured more than 2.5 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $1.8 billion.