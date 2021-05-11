S4-SDC-JV captures USAMS IV Cyberspace task supporting USSTRATCOM
S4-SDC-JV, a joint venture of S4 Inc. and Solutions Development Corporation (SDC), has been awarded the All-Source Intelligence – Cyberspace II taskBEDFORD, MA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S4-SDC-JV, a small business joint venture of S4 Inc. and Solutions Development Corporation (SDC), has been awarded the All-Source Intelligence – Cyberspace II task supporting US Strategic Command Intelligence Directorate (USTRATCOM/J2). S4-SDC-JV will provide all source intelligence analysis focused on characterizing the cyberspace capability and intent of our adversaries. Work will be performed at Offutt AFB, Nebraska from 5/3/21 – 7/31/26 if all options are exercised.
The All-Source Intelligence – Cyberspace II task was competed under GSA’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) Pool 3 contract. This multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract provides flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services through task order competitions. Under this task order, our team will provide intelligence analysis and products that help maintain situational awareness and monitor our adversaries’ cyberspace posture.
"S4 has supported USSTRATCOM for years under USAMS II, USAMS III, and now OASIS," said Chandu Shah, President & CEO of S4 Inc. "We look forward to continuing our support of USSTRATCOM/J2 with this critical task.”
About S4-SDC-JV LLC
S4-SDC-JV LLC is a small business joint venture (JV) formed by S4 Inc. and Solutions Development Corporation (SDC) to provide best value OASIS Pool 3 Services to US Government customers. S4-SDC-JV brings over 23 years of experience supporting DoD, DHS and other US Government customers on task order contracts like OASIS.
About S4 Inc.
Since 1999, S4 Inc. has supported Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Government customers with Enterprise IT Services, Cybersecurity, and Professional Services. Headquartered in Bedford, MA, S4 Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified small business with offices in Alabama, Colorado, Nebraska and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.s4inc.com.
About Solutions Development Corp.
Founded in 1997, SDC is a Small Business Concern that provides professional services to public and private sector clients. Since inception, SDC has been recognized for its value-added approach to professional support and has specialized in areas related to software engineering, program management, systems administration, data management, and network support. To learn more, please visit www.sdc-world.com.
