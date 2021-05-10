Hoyer Statement on Treasury Department Guidance on State and Local Fiscal Funding Through the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Treasury Department's guidance

on the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, created by the American Rescue Plan, which provide $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial , and tribal governments:

“Today’s announcement from the Treasury Department will bring welcome relief to communities across the country that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, House Democrats fought relentlessly to include funding for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments to support public-sector workers like teachers, first responders, sanitation workers, and other essential employees whose jobs were at risk. Unfortunately, Republicans and former President Trump stood in the way of this assistance. Thankfully, we were able to get it done in March when Democrats enacted President Biden’s America Rescue Plan.

“Soon, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments will receive this long-awaited relief and be better positioned to protect essential positions, rehire those who lost their jobs, and invest much-needed resources into communities that have struggled during the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan is delivering for the people, and I’m proud of the work Democrats have done to bring about an end to the pandemic and respond to the economic crisis it created. Together, we are working to defeat COVID-19, save and restore American jobs, and build back better.”