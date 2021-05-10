Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Upper Snake Regional Office Pole Barn

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 27, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-111, Upper Snake Regional Office Pole Barn. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

Project to construct a 24’ x 100’ pole barn with gravel floor at Upper Snake Regional office yard, 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Enclosed on 3 sides and open on 1 side. Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes.

Bidders may contact Darin Schneider at (208) 535-8005 to schedule a site visit if desired.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

 

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

 

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

 

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

 

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

 

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

 

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, 208-334-3730. No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

