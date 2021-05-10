Upper Snake Regional Office Pole Barn
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, c/o the MK Nature Center, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 27, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2021-111, Upper Snake Regional Office Pole Barn. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.
Project to construct a 24’ x 100’ pole barn with gravel floor at Upper Snake Regional office yard, 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Enclosed on 3 sides and open on 1 side. Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes.
Bidders may contact Darin Schneider at (208) 535-8005 to schedule a site visit if desired.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Bureau of Engineering, 208-334-3730. No deposit is required.
A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS