Post Session Report :: Monday, May 10, 2021

HB 26, PN 14 (Borowicz) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 43976, on that portion of State Route 1010 over Chatham Run, Pine Creek Township, Clinton County, as the Tech. Corporal Lee R. Phillips Memorial Bridge. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

HB 56, PN 39 (Struzzi) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8516, carrying State Route 271 over the West Branch Susquehanna River, Northern Cambria Borough, Cambria County, as the Sergeant William Stock Memorial Bridge. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

HB 124, PN 1324 (Rigby) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8680, carrying State Route 3055 over Stonycreek River in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County, as the City of Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Bridge. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 147, PN 685 (Langerholc) – Would require employers who have a certified safety committee as part of their workers’ compensation program to include information about the risks associated with the use of opioids. An employer would need to incorporate material to employees on the risks associated with the use of opioids as part of their safety committee to be certified and receive the rate discount. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 156, PN 135 (Mensch) – The bill amends the Tobacco Settlement Act to allow individuals with disabilities to increase their earnings by establishing a third category of Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD). Senator K. Ward offered amendment A00962 which is a technical amendment. It corrects outdated references to the Senate and House Oversight Committees that appear in original act in 2001 and inserts three words accidentally omitted by the Legislative Reference Bureau. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.

SB 274, PN 256 (Fontana) – Authorizes the conveyance by competitive bid of approximately 2.09 acres of land, buildings, and improvements in Coraopolis Borough, Allegheny County. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.