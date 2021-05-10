Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,631 in the last 365 days.

Statement From Attorney General Yost on American Rescue Plan Act Funds

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s ruling on utilization of American Rescue Plan Act funds:

“While I appreciate the guidance offered today from the treasury department, the Secretary’s own lawyers have already all but admitted that a bureaucrat’s regulation can’t fix an unconstitutional law. So these meaningless directives on enforcing this tax mandate ought to be treated with the same seriousness as other pieces of fantasy fiction.”

MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

-30-

You just read:

Statement From Attorney General Yost on American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.