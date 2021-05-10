Statement From Attorney General Yost on American Rescue Plan Act Funds

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s ruling on utilization of American Rescue Plan Act funds:

“While I appreciate the guidance offered today from the treasury department, the Secretary’s own lawyers have already all but admitted that a bureaucrat’s regulation can’t fix an unconstitutional law. So these meaningless directives on enforcing this tax mandate ought to be treated with the same seriousness as other pieces of fantasy fiction.”

