THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MAY 11, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to consider the fourteen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

  1. H.R. 433 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2021 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 1475 – Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 586 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Rep. Peters – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 721 – Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Napolitano – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 2877 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2021 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 1260 – Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Ruppersberger – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 1205 – Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act of 2021 (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 1324 – Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act of 2021 (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 1480 – HERO Act, as amended (Rep. Bera – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 2862 – Campaign to Prevent Suicide Act, as amended (Rep. Beyer – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 2981 – Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Katko – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 2955 – Suicide Prevention Act (Rep. Stewart – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 768 – Block, Report, And Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act of 2021 (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)

