THE ROSE BOWL AQUATICS CENTER ELECTS NEW BOARD CHAIR, OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS
Robert Kamins named New RBAC Board ChairPASADENA, CA, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s (RBAC) Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers including Pasadena resident Robert Kamins as the 2021 – 2022 Board Chair. Alison Laster has been named Vice-Chair, Lyn Beckett Cacciatore as Secretary, and Raymond Butner as Treasurer.
The RBAC Board of Directors also welcomed Mari Berkemeier, Raymond Butner, Katie Carey, JR deSousa, Dr. Lawton Gray, and Sonia Yagura joining David Azevedo who also recently joined.
Kamins, the Principal & Founder of Vertex Advisors LLC, comes to the RBAC board with a leadership and advisory background in strategic operations, finance, and technology. He earned a BA degree in Social Science from the University of Michigan and JD and MBA degrees from the School of Law and Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. Leveraging his professional executive experience and prior aquatics background, Kamins is well-positioned to lead the RBAC Board into the future in partnership with Executive Director, Jimmy Francis and the RBAC staff.
Laster, a clinical psychologist in private practice and loyal RBAC patron has devoted two prior years of RBAC Board service. Beckett Cacciatore, a retired Deputy City Attorney for the City of Santa Monica and long-term RBAC water fitness patron, has dedicated seven years to RBAC Board leadership. Butner, Principal of Butner Consulting, while a recent addition to the RBAC Board, he has served on the RBAC’s Audit Committee drawing upon years of RBAC patronage and financial services experience.
Azevedo, a Pasadena resident and Senior Program Specialist at AARP, recently joined the RBAC board with a distinguished background on several volunteer boards in Pasadena. Berkemeier, a Healthcare Manager & Consultant, joins the RBAC board after years of assisting the RBAC on the Grounds & Facility Committee and Executive Director Search Advisory Committee. DeSousa, a long-time RBAC Masters Swimmer and Development Committee Member (and former Olympian), is the Co-Founder and CEO of Outex. Dr. Gray is the Principal of John Muir High School Early College Magnet in Pasadena and a proud alumnus of that institution and RBAC partner organization, the Pasadena Unified School District. Yagura, Adjunct Professor at Southwestern Law School and Writing Specialist at Loyola Law School, joins the RBAC Board after sitting on the RBAC Water Polo Booster Club as a Board Member.
The RBAC is thrilled to welcome these talented and gifted individuals into their leadership roles on the RBAC Board of Directors.
About the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is dedicated to helping everyone – all ages, all abilities and all members of our diverse communities – achieve their personal best by providing the finest aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic and recreational programs. Open 360 days a year, the RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, a Therapy Pool, weight room, conference rooms, locker rooms, café and aquatics merchandise shop. It is home to swim, dive and water polo teams and hosts a wide variety of programs including water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, synchronized swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, land-based fitness and exercise, and yoga.
