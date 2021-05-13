VertiMax Announces New Digital Accredited Badge and Online Directory For Certified VertiMax Trainers
We are excited to offer this new technology platform to our certified trainers, coaches, and parents to help them market their businesses and showcase the knowledge and skills they have earned.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertiMax, the world leader in sports performance, functional, and rehabilitative training systems and education has announced a new digital service for its Certified VertiMax Trainers. The new digital badge and verified search engine directory will help certified trainers and coaches distinguish themselves and provide a more effective way of connecting with potential clients. It will also enable athletes to search for professionals certified in the use of VertiMax equipment.
The accredited badge and online directory are offered through Credly, the world’s largest digital credentialing platform that enables organizations and their communities to make more informed decisions using verification tools.
VertiMax began offering in-person certification training in 2019 and added a digital training solution last year. Over one thousand professionals around the world have completed VertiMax courses. The education allows trainers, coaches, and others to gain a fundamental understanding of VertiMax equipment and learn how to safely and effectively conduct training sessions for youth and adult athletes, and fitness clients using the equipment. VertiMax education and certifications can be used for continuing education credits with top organizations like NASM, ACE, and AFFA.
VertiMax certified trainers will now be able to share a digital badge on professional networks, social media platforms, and on their websites. In addition, a directory of VertiMax certified trainers located on the VertiMax.com website will enable people to find a certified trainer based on their skills, course completions, and location.
Jessie Ehren, International Education Coordinator for VertiMax, had this to say, "We are excited to offer this new technology platform to our certified trainers, coaches, and parents to help them market their businesses and showcase the knowledge and skills they have earned through our certification course. It's going to be a great resource to add to their resume. It also will be a great solution for people seeking to train on VertiMax equipment with a trusted certified professional."
VertiMax supports its international community with certification courses, online workshops, and up-skilling opportunities. To learn more about these offerings, go to www.vertimax.com/education.
About VertiMax
VertiMax provides sports, functional, and rehabilitative training solutions to fitness facilities, training centers, and high school and college athletic programs, including for use by student and professional athletes at home or on the field. Thousands of US high schools and 80% of D1 universities utilize VertiMax technologies and platforms, including their portable Raptor product. Over 40% of professional US sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, among others, utilize the technology extensively. VertiMax solutions are also used around the globe by leading Olympians, athletes, and sports teams. VertiMax is a portfolio company of Vedere Ventures, founded by Bryan O’Rourke and his partners in 2016.
