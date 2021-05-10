Hoyer Statement on Biden Administration Banning Discrimination Against LGBTQ Americans in Health Care

"I join in thanking the Biden-Harris Administration for reversing the discriminatory rule that allowed discrimination against LGBTQ Americans in health care. While today's announcement is surely welcome news, not only in the LGBTQ community but for all who recognize LGBTQ equality and strive for justice, it would not be necessary if the Equality Act were to become law. That legislation, which I was proud to bring the Floor for a vote earlier this year and last Congress, passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate. It would ban any discrimination against LGBTQ Americans and their families in health care, employment, education, housing, finance, jury service, and every other way. These protections are long overdue, and I hope the Senate will join us soon in passing the Equality Act and sending it to President Biden for his signature."