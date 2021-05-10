Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

Aliiolani Hale Closed Today

Posted on May 10, 2021 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HONOLULU — Aliiolani Hale, home to the Hawaii Supreme Court, is closed today by order of Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a minor fire at one of the exterior doors of the building. It was quickly extinguished, but left residual smoke throughout the building, which is currently being addressed.

 

In consideration of closing, the time for filing items due in the Hawaii Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals on Monday, May 10, 2021, is extended to Tuesday, May 11, 2021. All documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

 

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Aliiolani Hale Closed Today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.