Aliiolani Hale Closed Today

HONOLULU — Aliiolani Hale, home to the Hawaii Supreme Court, is closed today by order of Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. today, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a minor fire at one of the exterior doors of the building. It was quickly extinguished, but left residual smoke throughout the building, which is currently being addressed.

In consideration of closing, the time for filing items due in the Hawaii Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals on Monday, May 10, 2021, is extended to Tuesday, May 11, 2021. All documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Tuesday, May 11, 2021.