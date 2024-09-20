Attorney Applicants Sought for Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection Board

HONOLULU — Attorney applicants are being sought to fill a vacancy on the Trust Fund Board of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court’s Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection (LFCP). The appointee will serve a five-year term from February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2030.

Board members are appointed by the Supreme Court of Hawaiʻi and serve without compensation (but are reimbursed for expenses reasonably incurred in the performance of their duties, e.g., travel). The duties of the board are to oversee and administer the Fund, which was established to reimburse, to the extent provided by the Rules of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, losses caused by the dishonest conduct of members of the Hawaii State Bar Association.

Interested attorneys should send a letter and resume to:

Liam Deeley

Nominating Committee

212 Merchant St, Suite 200

Honolulu, HI 96813

director@hawaiiaap.com

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 4, 2024.