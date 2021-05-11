New App iOnSite Brings Your Field Employees Together in One Place
New workforce and jobsite management tool gives you real time location of personnel, proof positive documentation, data capture, and enhanced collaborationALLENTOWN, PA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLogic, Inc. launches iOnSite, its new workforce and jobsite management tool, today. iOnSite gives businesses the ability to locate all of its personnel in real time and to improve communication between the office and the field. The software has two components: a web interface designed for use by business owners and managers, and a mobile app that is used by employees for location sharing and communication.
The web interface is accessible on any browser and allows business owners and managers to create multiple tracking sessions. From there, session organizers can view the location of their workforce in real time, review historical location data, monitor an activity feed of project events as they happen, send out in-app chats to individuals or the entire team, and share the live map with their customers or anyone else of their choosing. Organizers can also invite vendors and subcontractors to provide their own personnel to a tracking session for a truly complete overview of a project’s workforce.
Employees and subcontractors are invited to participate and be tracked in these sessions via the iOnSite mobile app, available on Google Play or the App Store. From the mobile app, users can see the location of their colleagues on the job, send in-app chats to both their colleagues and the office, and take geotagged photos of anything from shipping manifests to completed jobs to traffic jams. All of this is recorded for future review or for sharing with interested parties.
“iOnSite is a game changer for all industries with personnel out in the field,” says Will Kolbe, co-creator of iOnSite. “We originally designed it with the construction and trucking industries in mind, but during development, we received feedback that proved that any business with employees or subcontractors in the field will benefit.”
iOnSite bills on a monthly basis with no contracts required. Billing is based on the maximum number of mobile app users needed to be tracked at a given time. Businesses can get set up within minutes with no hardware required beyond access to a browser and any iOS or Android powered smartphone. To learn more and to get started, visit www.ionsite.com.
About MyLogic, Inc.
MyLogic, Inc. is a family-owned software company based in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Founded by the father-son team of Steve and Will Kolbe, MyLogic creates easy-to-use products that solve industry inefficiencies with a focus on construction and trucking. Prior to iOnSite, MyLogic created DumpTruckLoads.com, the world’s largest network of dump trucks and of the contractors that hire them. With over 100,000 dump trucks registered across the United States, DumpTruckLoads.com facilitates the movement of millions of tons of material each year. DumpTruckLoads.com expanded its services into Canada and Mexico in the first quarter of 2021.
