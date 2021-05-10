Central Falls man sentenced to serve 9 years in state prison for child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Central Falls man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to molesting a female victim in 2015 at a residence in Central Falls.

Christopher Piloto (age 37) pleaded nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation.

At a hearing on May 6, before Superior Court Justice Maureen B. Keough, the court sentenced Piloto to 25 years at the ACI with nine years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. Piloto was ordered by the court to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision. The court also issued a no contact order between Piloto and his victim.

"In an ideal world, all children would be free of hunger and inadequate shelter, have access to an effective education, and have ample recreational opportunities. All children would grow up safe, surrounded and nurtured by those who love them. But we do not live in that world. There are children who not only don't have access to such basic needs, but worse, are exploited – sexually and otherwise – by those around them," said Attorney General Neronha. "The defendant here inflicted enormous harm upon the victim, and he deserves every year of his lengthy prison sentence. I am grateful to the victim for coming forward and admire enormously her strength and resiliency throughout this process."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015, Piloto sexually assaulted a female victim under the age of 14, who was known to him, at a residence in Central Falls.

"I credit the strength and courage of the victim, along with the professionalism and dedication by members of the Central Falls Police, especially Detective Sarah McNulty, and members of the Attorney General's Office on this case," said Colonel Anthony Roberson, Central Falls Chief of Police.

Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore of the Office of the Attorney General and Detective Sarah McNulty of the Central Falls Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

