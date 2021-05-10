Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,637 in the last 365 days.

PA Senate Democrats to Hold Policy Hearing on Housing and the Unhoused

Homelessness - Policy Hearing

At the request of state Senators Tim Kearney (D- Chester/Delaware) and Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on housing and the unhoused in Pennsylvania. Those experiencing housing insecurity, as well as experts and advocates in the field, will testify at this hearing on how to address these issues across the commonwealth.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. Please note the time has been updated. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###

You just read:

PA Senate Democrats to Hold Policy Hearing on Housing and the Unhoused

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.