PA Senate Democrats to Hold Policy Hearing on Housing and the Unhoused

At the request of state Senators Tim Kearney (D- Chester/Delaware) and Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on housing and the unhoused in Pennsylvania. Those experiencing housing insecurity, as well as experts and advocates in the field, will testify at this hearing on how to address these issues across the commonwealth.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. Please note the time has been updated. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

