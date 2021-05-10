Savage woman charged with 58 felony tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Juansheng Lin, of Savage, with 53 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns and 5 felony counts filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.

According to the complaint, in 2016 Ms. Lin became the sole owner of Tokyo Sushi & Grill Japanese LLC d/b/a Tokyo Sushi located in Shakopee, Minnesota. The complaint alleges that Ms. Lin underreported taxable sales made at her restaurant for multiple months between April 2015 and November 2019. Due to the underreporting of taxable sales, the complaint states that the restaurant avoided paying over $18,000 in sales tax and interest. The underreporting of taxable sales also impacted Ms. Lin’s individual income tax filing each tax year from 2015 through 2019. Ms. Lin allegedly owes more than $19,900 in income tax and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

