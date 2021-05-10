Sparketh's Art Mentors Now Providing One-on-One Online Guidance to Students

One of the nation’s best platforms that’s specifically designed for kids has added a new feature.

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sparketh announced today that its art mentors are now providing one-on-one online guidance to students.

“We’re providing one-on-one guidance from art mentors online at no additional cost,” said Dwayne Walker and Tim Samuel, founders and spokespersons for Sparketh.

Students can schedule a one-on-one call with a Sparketh Mentor where they will receive feedback on their art. Students can have their questions answered and develop a personal action plan to accomplish their creative goals.

But that’s not all. Sparketh’s online art library for kids now has more than 1,000 video lessons available. Those interested can browse the course library today. Individuals can also take advantage of Sparketh’s 30-day free trial of its online art lessons for kids. Kids gain unlimited access to a library of 1,000 plus bite-sized video lessons taught by talented mentors.

Walker and Samuel explained that the 30-day free trial empowers users with instant access to:

• Unlimited access to 1,000+ videos

• Unlimited access to five+ Art Tracks

• Monthly one-on-one Mentorship

• Talented Instructors

• Course files to download

• New courses virtually weekly

• Two Separate Student Accounts

• Cancel Online Anytime

Sparketh, according to Walker and Samuel, is the best new way to learn art online. The company also recently launch its Buy One Year, Get One Free offer, which allows customers to buy one year and receive a free year to gift to friends or family members.

Walker and Samuel noted that with Sparketh, students can work at their own pace and create based on their interest; Members, which includes those who take advantage of the 30-day free trial, can create individual student accounts to track their progress on Sparketh; Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio.

Also, members have access to Sparketh Art Tracks.

With new courses weekly, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of hundreds of Sparketh art lessons. That’s why Sparketh created Tracks, an easy and organized way to follow along with the courses that members are looking for to reach the goals they’re aiming for. All it takes is to browse through, grab your materials, and start a Track that draws you in.

For more information, please visit https://sparketh.com/#learn-more and https://sparketh.com/pricing/.

About Sparketh Community

We're a global community of creative kids, inspired teens, and friendly families. We love to share art and talk about all things that are creative. If you want to share your newest creation or need a new creative challenge to work on, we're the group for you.

