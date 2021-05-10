PayServices implementing unique FinTech solution with governments worldwide
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayServices, Inc. (PayServices.com) is in discussion and at various levels of implementation with governments across the world to implement its uniquely advanced and highly specialized proprietary Financial Technology solution. This technology would provide real-time, cutting edge, auditable end-to-end traceability in banking and financial compliance. PayServices delivers first of its kind technology that solves issues that existing blockchain, central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and trade finance solutions could not solve.
“We are very pleased that our solution is timely and corresponds to the real, much-needed solutions to the very urgent needs of governments in every country to reposition local economies to meet global practices to boost and surpass revenue targets and drive new global economic stimulus.” said Lionel Danenberg, Founder of PayServices. “Especially now with challenges that the pandemic and climate change poses.”
After becoming a licensed Money Transmitter in the state of Florida beginning in 2016, PayServices applied for a Digital Banking Charter License in early 2021. This license will allow PayServices to easily offer its services to customers while also allowing banks who wish to improve their compliance processes and expand their revenues to provide their financial products through PayServices’ marketplace platform. PayServices’ unique business model offers exceedingly needed financial technology that emphasizes a strong focus on compliance process efficiency and security.
PayServices is the only company today that has a technology that is fully compliant with international banking regulations that solves the complex compliance processes that prevent private banks, corporations, central banks, finance ministries, and governments to efficiently operate with correspondent accounts and have accurate real-time transparency over their finances and those of all their entities and subsidiaries. In the case of a federal government, with PayServices they could have a single dashboard displaying financial reports for all states. In the case of a corporation, a treasurer and CFO can get a clear picture of the entire group's financial positions.
PayServices’ technology provides innovative solutions by helping countries eliminate customs loopholes that prevent them from correctly levying tariffs and finances in real-time. It is vital for private banks, central banks, finance ministries, corporations and governments alike to have accurate, cutting-edge, end- to-end traceability in their banking and financial compliance in a rapidly changing environment. Due to pressing issues such as the global pandemic, climate change, and more, entities at every level of society need reliable, transparent, auditable, fast and efficient reporting, commerce and trade finance solutions now. Every corporation and financial institution in the market can find a helpful solution or product by working with PayServices’ secure platform.
PayServices is a boutique firm providing enterprises, governments, cities, banks and financial players alike with cutting edge secure technologies. Headquartered in the Cloud and active worldwide, PayServices delivers diverse financial technology products and services to its global clientele.
