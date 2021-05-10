The Ultimate Knee Replacement Experience Comes to Palm Beach County
Palms West Hospital offers new hand-held robotic assisted surgical option
With CORI, Robotic assisted Knee replacement surgery provides a high level of precision and a more customized surgical experience specific to the individual patient’s need.”LOXAHATCHEE, FLORIDA, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons estimates knee replacement surgeries are expected to increase a staggering 180% between now and 2030 in the United States1. In Palm Beach County alone, an estimated 58,000 people are at high risk for osteoarthritis and may need surgical intervention.
— Dr. Mamun AlRashid MD, Joint Reconstruction Specialist
To better meet the increased needs of community residents suffering with chronic knee pain, Palms West Hospital has expanded its robotic program to include the next generation of hand-held robotics platform, the CORI robotics-assisted system. Functioning as an extension of a surgeon’s skilled hands, the system provides an enhanced level of accuracy and precision-matched knee replacement to feel more like a patient’s own knee.
People often suffer for many years with knee pain, citing procedure fears and recovery time as the biggest concerns with moving forward when surgical treatment becomes necessary. What’s especially troubling for many doctors is the number of patients who are unaware of robotics-assisted procedures and recent advancements that have been made in the field of orthopedics.
“This is the latest and most Advanced Robotic technology in Joint Replacement Surgery to date. Robotic assisted Knee replacement surgery provides a high level of precision and a more customized surgical experience specific to the individual patient’s need,” said Dr. Mamun AlRashid MD MRCS FRCS FACS, Orthopedic Surgeon and Joint Reconstruction Specialist. Palms West Hospital is the first hospital in Palm Beach County to use the CORI surgical system.
Although there are many varieties of robotic assistance used for knee replacement surgery, Palms West Hospital’s newly acquired CORI Robotic Assisted Surgical System, boasts an innovative approach to knee replacement, that can provide the following patient benefits:
• Quicker, smoother recovery2
• Regain function faster and return home sooner3
• A unique plan: through use of 3D digital modeling to get a surgical plan customized to the patients’ unique anatomy. This means our surgeon can perform the procedure more accurately than traditional knee replacement surgery.4,5
• A natural fit: This technology provides patients a personalized fit as the surgeon customizes the implant based on individual anatomy. That helps maintain more of a natural rhythm and step.6
About Palms West Hospital
Palms West Hospital is a 204-bed acute care full service facility combining high quality, patient-driven care and state-of-the-art technology to serve residents of Palm Beach County and beyond. The hospital employs over 1,200 employees, has a medical staff of 655 active physicians and a Graduate Medical Education Program. We offer a full spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services including: 24/7 Emergency care, stroke center designation, comprehensive surgical services, cardiac catheterization, an orthopedics and spine institute, a minimally invasive surgery center, and maternity services with a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (level II NICU).
Palms West Hospital is a recipient of numerous awards, recognitions and accreditations from a number of organizations, among them, The Joint Commission. Our more recent recognitions include Healthgrades’ 2020 Coronary Intervention Excellence Award, 2020 Stroke Sliver Plus and Stroke Bronze Quality Achievement Award, 2019 Gallbladder Surgery Five-Star Recipient, Healthgrades’ 2019 General Surgery Excellence Award, Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award, Press Ganey’s 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award, Children’s Oncology Group (COG) accreditation in 2019 and Blue Shield’s Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery.
