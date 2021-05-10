AmVentureX, Inc. Receives $1M Investment from SecretLab Investment to Transform Direct-to-Consumer Health Care
$1M investment by SecretLab drives AmVentureX to continue to supply easy and accessible wellness education to all
The AmVentureX platform is a great investment and a critical solution”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmVentureX, Inc., a leader in direct-to-consumer in-vitro diagnostic testing, announced it has received $1 million in funding from Minnesota-based SecretLab, to transform direct-to-consumer healthcare management, and expand its successful product lines of KetoCoach™ and FastCoach™, two of AmVentureX’s products that have over 100,000+ users.
The investment by SecretLab provides AmVentureX with the ability to broaden its mission in assisting individuals to take ownership of their health. Additionally, the investment will support AmVentureX and its affiliated brands to address their core missions to alleviate and eliminate the rise of diabetes and prediabetes as cases dramatically increase in the United States.
AmVentureX’s core mission is the solution and prevention of these deadly diagnoses is understanding the role of nutrition and activity while also supplying ease of access to healthy choices and expert wellness advice.
"The AmVentureX platform is a great investment and a critical solution," says Jason Bright, CEO of SecretLab. "The team at SecretLab is proud to find an investment that will help so many people live a safe, healthy, and long life!"
The $1M investment in AmVentureX, Inc. now values the health and wellness company, AmVentureX — and its affiliated brands— at $5M.
“Growing up, I saw firsthand how poor health decisions impacted my Mexican family,” explained Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of AmVentureX, Logan Delgado. “Diseases like diabetes disproportionately impact black and brown communities. Most solutions are either very expensive or complex to these diseases. This investment from SecretLab will help us develop our vision of making diabetes management easy and affordable in a way no one else has. We want to promote a way of healthy living that is attainable for anyone, no matter their budget and resources.”
“Healthcare in America is broken,” noted Founder of AmVentureX, Matt Payne. “People are forced to jump through convoluted insurance hoops only to be forced to pay out of pocket. With this investment, we’ll be able to leverage the success we’ve had in direct-to-consumer lifestyle management to help build a first-of-it’s kind direct-to-consumer healthcare platform.”
The company is developing a world-class biometer that measures glucose and ketones which will be announced during Q2 2021. The investment will also help fund the development of a lifestyle management platform planned for release later this year.
AmVentureX’s KetoCoach is a leader in lifestyle in-vitro diagnostic testing. The KetoCoach blood ketone meter is a staple device for anyone looking to track their progress while participating in the keto diet. KetoCoach offers supplies, educational information, and a community of support.
Much like KetoCoach, FastCoach is the first platform to combine the popular elements of virtual fitness classes with dieting. Other fasting and diet apps often guess when your body enters states like ketosis and deep ketosis. FastCoach, along with a ketone and glucose meter, allows you to see exactly how your body is metabolically responding to intermittent fasting or a ketogenic diet.
About AmVentureX
AmVentureX is a company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota focused on bringing the best healthcare technology to the world. For more information, please visit www.ketocoachx.com. AmVentureX is the parent company of KetoCoach™ and FastCoach™.
