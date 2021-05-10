Stop Foodborne Illness CEO Named 2021 Prestigious Leiter National Library of Medicine/Medical Library Assoc. Lecturer
Biennial Lecture Series Focuses on Biomedical Communications, Former Lecturers Include Anthony Fauci, former US Surgeon General Jocelyn Elders
Foodborne illness is a topic that impacts every individual regardless of geography or socioeconomic position. Thousands of Americans die annually as a result of foodborne illness.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stop Foodborne Illness (STOP), the national nonprofit health organization dedicated to the prevention of illness and death from foodborne pathogens, is pleased to announce that Mitzi Baum, STOP Chief Executive Officer, has been named the 2021 Joseph Leiter National Library Association/Medical Library Association Lecturer for the NLM/MLA biennial meeting. Leiter lecturers have included innovative surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey, former Surgeon General of the United States Joycelyn Elders, and current presidential advisor and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci.
— Mitzi Baum, CEO of Stop Foodborne Illness
“It’s a great honor to be selected for the Joseph Leiter NLM/MLA Lectureship,” Ms. Baum said. “Foodborne illness is a topic that impacts every individual regardless of geography or socioeconomic position. Thousands of Americans die annually as a result of foodborne illness. But it’s preventable. I believe that with increased education and sharing of knowledge, we can stop the deaths and suffering of the hundreds of thousands of people who experience illness related to food pathogens.”
Ms. Baum’s 45-minute lecture is titled “The Culture of Public Health and Food Safety.” She will deliver her speech to NLM and MLA members on May 25 during the organizations’ annual meeting, which will be held virtually.
Prior to joining STOP as CEO in 2019, Ms. Baum spent 23 years at Feeding American where she became a Managing Director and had oversight for food safety in the nation’s food banks. In addition to her CEO duties, she is also an adjunct professor at Michigan State University teaching a class on the relationship between food safety and food waste reduction. Baum received her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and her Masters of Science in Food Safety from Michigan State University.
The Leiter Lectureship is named for Joseph Leiter who was a major contributor in cancer research at the National Cancer Institute, a leader at NLM as a champion of medical librarians and an informatics pioneer. He served as NM Associate Director for Library Operation from 1965 to 1983. The Leiter Lectureship was established in his honor in 1983.
For more information about STOP, visit stopfoodborneillness.org.
Jaime Mann
Stop Foodborne Illness
+1 847-502-3825
email us here