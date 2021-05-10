Zebra & Co. announces partnership with accessiBe
accessiBe is the #1 web accessibility solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance.SHOREVIEW, MN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Zebra & Co. a brand engagement company specializing in print, pixels, packaging, and promo, announced today a partnership with accessiBe, the #1 web accessibility solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance.
Together with accessiBe, Zebra & Company offers their clients the technology to use websites effectively to help maintain ADA compliance online, which is both affordable and easy to implement. Web accessibility is a set of rules, behaviors, code standards, and design guidelines that are meant to allow people with disabilities, which comprise 20% of the world’s population, to use websites effectively. Website accessibility not only protects online businesses legally, it enhances the businesses’ reputation by enabling brands to serve people with a large demographic of individuals that require additional assistance.
ABOUT ZEBRA & CO.
Zebra & Company is a full-service brand engagement company with a track record of providing growth for their clients through the power of print, pixels, packaging, and promo. From creative concept to delivery, they help brands connect with the people destined to fall in love with them – over and over again. The accessiBe partnership supports the Human2Human approach at Zebra & Company. To learn more about Zebra & Co. please visit https://zebraandco.com.
