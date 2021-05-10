AlarmAgent Receives 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year

AlarmAgent.com wins 2021 Industrial IoT Awards

IoT Evolution has awarded the 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year to AlarmAgent by Raco Manufacturing.

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlarmAgent Honored for Exceptional Innovation

TMC announced today that AlarmAgent has received a 2021 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.

Raco’s flagship product, the AlarmAgent, allows users to monitor their critical infrastructure in a cloud-based environment. Custom reporting, simple setup templates, OPC data integrations, and a straightforward user interface put the AlarmAgent as the best in class for data acquisition. The AlarmAgent’s triple-redundant security guarantees that customer data is secure while remaining readily accessible. Diverse in its application, AlarmAgents are used in everything from the municipal water market, to oil and gas , to pipelines, and many other industrial monitoring and alarm applications.

“We’re all incredibly proud to be recognized by IoT Evolution World”, says company President, Eric Newman. “When you look at the list of other products and companies, you see industry leaders and Raco is no different. It’s an honor to receive this award. It is a real testament to the hard work and dedication our employees and sales reps have put into making this great product. Raco is a name that is an industry standard. We know the AlarmAgent only builds upon our organization’s already stellar reputation.”

“The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Raco for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the AlarmAgent, an innovative solution that earned Raco the 2021 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from Raco in the future.”

About Raco

Raco is a manufacturer of industrial monitoring products based in Emeryville, California. Since 1948, Raco has been committed to ensuring its customers can monitor their remote, critical infrastructure. Offering a diverse line of products, Raco’s applications range from including a full multi-station, multi-point PLC, DCS, or SCADA network. With more than 65,000 installations and counting, Raco’s field proven systems for alarm notification and data logging continue to put them ahead of an ever-changing technology landscape.

For more information visit www.racoman.com