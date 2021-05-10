Burgum joins ADM in announcing soybean crushing plant at Spiritwood

Gov. Doug Burgum today joined ADM in announcing plans to build North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean crushing plant and refinery in Spiritwood, N.D. The $350 million crush and refining complex will create 70 permanent jobs and have the capacity to process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. It’s expected to be completed prior to the 2023 harvest, according to ADM. “This soybean processing plant is a gamechanger for North Dakota farmers, adding value and expanding the market for this important crop closer to home while also supporting the production of products such as renewable green diesel right here in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “Now, with innovative leader ADM and collaboration with local economic development and multiple state agencies, this exciting value-added project has come to fruition. We’re deeply grateful for ADM’s investment in our state and our highly productive farmers as well as the tireless efforts of so many who helped make this happen, including the Office of State Tax Commissioner, the Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corp., North Dakota Department of Commerce, North Dakota Department of Agriculture, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the state Legislature, and our entire congressional delegation.” North Dakota was ranked ninth in the nation in soybean production in 2020, producing over 190 million bushels of soybeans, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cass County was the nation’s top soybean producing county as recently as 2018, and Stutsman, Richland and Barnes also have ranked in the top 20 soybean-producing counties in recent years.